UPSC CDS I 2023: Notification out, registration for 341 posts begins

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC CDS I 2023 notification. Candidates who want to apply for Combined Defence Services Examination can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and also on upsconline.nic.in. The last date to apply for the examination is till January 10, 2023.

It is essential for the applicant to register himself/herself first at One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the Commission’s website, and then proceed for filling up the online application for the examination. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun: 100 Posts

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala—Course: 22 Posts

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad: 32 Posts

Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras): 170 Posts

Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Madras): 17 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

For I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai — Degree of a recognised University or equivalent. (ii) For Indian Naval Academy— Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution (iii) For Air Force Academy—Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.

Application Fees

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 200/- either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using Visa/Master/Rupay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using internet banking facility of any Bank.

Detailed Notification Here