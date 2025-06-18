UPSC CDS II, NDA NA II 2025: Application window extended, apply at upsconline.nic.in by June 20, link here

Union Public Service Commission has extended the deadline to apply for UPSC CDS II, NDA & NA II 2025 till Friday, June 20, 2025. Candidates who are yet to submit their applications for the Combined Defense Service Examination 2025, and National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination 2025 can do so on the official website at upsconline.nic.in. UPSC CDS II, NDA NA II 2025: Application window extended till June 20, 2025. The direct link to apply is given here.

Candidates must note here that the link to apply will be active till 11:59 PM.

Notably, the applications should be submitted on the new Online Application Portal.

The National Defence Academy/ Naval Academy II and Combined Defense Service written exam will be conducted on September 14, 2025.

The UPSC aims to fill 453 posts via Combined Defence Service exam and 406 posts via National Defence Academy/ Naval Academy II examination.

UPSC CDS, NDA & NA II 2025: How to apply

Candidates can apply by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in.

2. On the home page, create an account or login to your account.

3. Go to universal registration, and enter the details to register yourself.

4.. Fill the common application form and make the payment of the application fee.

5. Select the examination (NDA NA II, CDS II), and apply.

6. Download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a printout of the same for further need.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC.