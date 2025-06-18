Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UPSC CDS II, NDA NA II 2025: Application window extended, apply at upsconline.nic.in by June 20, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 18, 2025 02:28 PM IST

UPSC CDS II, NDA NA II 2025: Candidates can apply for the CDS II and NDA NA II exams 2025 on the official website at upsconline.nic.in.

Union Public Service Commission has extended the deadline to apply for UPSC CDS II, NDA & NA II 2025 till Friday, June 20, 2025. Candidates who are yet to submit their applications for the Combined Defense Service Examination 2025, and National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination 2025 can do so on the official website at upsconline.nic.in. 

UPSC CDS II, NDA NA II 2025: Application window extended till June 20, 2025. The direct link to apply is given here.
UPSC CDS II, NDA NA II 2025: Application window extended till June 20, 2025. The direct link to apply is given here.

Candidates must note here that the link to apply will be active till 11:59 PM. 

Direct link to apply UPSC CDS II, NDA NA II 2025

Notably, the applications should be submitted on the new Online Application Portal. 

Also read: Rajasthan RSOS 10th, 12th Results 2025 releasing on June 19, here's how to download scores when out

The National Defence Academy/ Naval Academy II and Combined Defense Service written exam will be conducted on September 14, 2025.

Also read: UKPSC admit card 2025: PCS and Upper Subordinate prelims admit cards out at psc.uk.gov.in, direct link

The UPSC aims to fill 453 posts via Combined Defence Service exam and 406 posts via National Defence Academy/ Naval Academy II examination.

Also read: TN HSE +2 Supply Exam Admit Card 2025 releasing tomorrow at dge.tn.gov.in, here's how to download

UPSC CDS, NDA & NA II 2025: How to apply

Candidates can apply by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in.

2. On the home page, create an account or login to your account.

3. Go to universal registration, and enter the details to register yourself.

4.. Fill the common application form and make the payment of the application fee.

5. Select the examination (NDA NA II, CDS II), and apply.

6. Download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a printout of the same for further need.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC.

Get latest news on<"https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/competitive-exams/rrb-ntpc-admit-card-news-2025-live-exam-city-slip-date-news-official-website-sarkari-result-future-com-101748750935102.html">RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Get latest news on<"https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/competitive-exams/rrb-ntpc-admit-card-news-2025-live-exam-city-slip-date-news-official-website-sarkari-result-future-com-101748750935102.html">RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
News / Education News / Competitive Exams / UPSC CDS II, NDA NA II 2025: Application window extended, apply at upsconline.nic.in by June 20, link here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On