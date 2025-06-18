UKPSC admit card 2025: PCS and Upper Subordinate prelims admit cards out at psc.uk.gov.in, direct link

UKPSC Admit Card 2025: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) on Wednesday released admit cards for the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Exam-2025. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their admit cards from the official website, psc.uk.gov.in. The direct link is given below. UKPSC admit card 2025 for PCS prelims examination released(Official website, screenshot)

Candidates have three options to download the admit card-

Log in with email ID and password

Log in with application number and date of birth

Log in with name, father's name and date of birth

UKPSC PCS admit card 2025 direct link

The exam will be held on June 29 for two papers. The first paper is General Studies, which will take place in the first shift from 10 am to 12 pm. In the second shift, candidates will write the second paper – General Aptitude Test – from 2 pm to 4 pm.

This recruitment exam is being held for 123 vacancies at various services under the state government.

The prelims examination is only a screening test. It is to shortlist candidates for the mains examination and will not be considered to determine the final result. The exam will have objective-type questions, and negative marking will be applied to wrong answers, the commission said.

All candidates must place their thumb impressions – left hand thumb for male and right hand thumb for female candidates – in the space provided at the answer booklet, UKPSC said, adding that if the thumb impression is not placed, answer sheets will not be evaluated.

How to download UKPSC admit card 2025 for PCS prelims exam