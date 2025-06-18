TN HSE +2 Supply Exam Admit Card 2025 releasing tomorrow at dge.tn.gov.in, here's how to download

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, will be releasing the admit cards for HSE +2 or Class 12 Supplementary Exams 2025 on Thursday, June 19, 2025. Students who are appearing for the supplementary exams will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. TN HSE +2 Supply Exam Admit Card 2025 will be released on June 19, 2025. Exam will be conducted from June 25 to July 2, 2025. (HT file)

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets by entering their Application Number and Date of Birth in the space provided.

Notably, the board will be conducting the HSE +2 Supplementary Exams 2025 from June 25 to July 2, 2025. The exam will be conducted from 10 AM to 1:15 PM.

The board said that no candidate will be allowed to take the exam without a valid admit card.

Notably, the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, had declared the TN 12th Result 2025 on May 8, 2025. The results for March 2025 Higher Secondary Second Year Public Examination was announced at a press conference held at the Anna Centenary Library Auditorium.

The HSE second year examination commenced on March 3 and concluded on March 25, 2025.

The overall pass percentage was recorded at 95.03 per cent. A total of 792494 students appeared in the exam this year, of which 753142 passed. The pass percentage of girls was better than boys. A total of 96.70 per cent girls passed in the HSE +2 exams 2025, whereas the pass percentage of boys stood at 93.16 per cent.

TN HSE +2 Admit Card 2025: How to download hall tickets

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall tickets:

Visit the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link to download the TN HSC +2 Admit Card 2025. Enter your credentials to login and submit. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download your hall ticket and keep a printout for further use.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TN DGE.