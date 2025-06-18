TS PGECET answer key 2025 out for some courses at pgecet.tgche.ac.in

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test or TS PGECET 2025 provisional answer key for some courses. Candidates can download the provisional answer key from the official website, pgecet.tgche.ac.in. TS PGECET answer key 2025 released for some courses (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Along with the answer key, the council has also displayed candidates' responses and master question papers.

Courses for which the provisional answer key has been released are: GG / PY / CE / EE / FT / AS.

Candidates who have objections to the provisional key can raise it up to 5 pm on June 19, the council said.

It added that response sheets and master question papers along with the preliminary answer key for EC / BT / ME / CS courses will be released at 5 pm today, June 20. The last date for submission of objections (if any) to the preliminary key of these subjects is June 20 (up to 5 pm).

The Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG PGECET - 2025) was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE). This examination is used for admission to full-time courses: ME / MTech / MPharm / M Arch / graduate level Pharm D (PB) at universities, affiliated Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture colleges.

Next, subject experts will review the objections submitted by candidates and if found valid, the final answer key will be revised.

The result of the entrance test will be prepared using the final answer key.

TS PGECET 2025: How to download provisional key, question papers, responses

Visit the official website, pgecet.tgche.ac.in Open the TS PGECET 2025 responses or question papers and provisional answer key download link. Use your credentials to log in. Check and download the provisional key/ responses/ question paper.

For further details, candidates can visit the council's official website.