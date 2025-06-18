WBJEE Result 2025 News Live: How to check scores when announced

WBJEE Result 2025 News Live: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has yet to confirm the WBJEE result 2025 date and time. The board conducted the test in April. The provisional answer key and candidates' responses have been released, and the result is expected next. When declared, candidates can check the result at wbjeeb.nic.in....Read More

After releasing the provisional answer key, the board allowed candidates to raise objections till May 11.

“A candidate can challenge any number of answer keys but in one session. The candidate has to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹500 per question challenged through net banking/ debit card/ credit card/UPI only. No challenge will be reviewed if the fee payment is not successful,” WBJEE said.

Objections will be reviewed, and the board's decision in this regard will be final. Scores and ranks will be calculated based on the final answer keys.

WBJEEB conducted the exam on April 27, 2025 in two shifts. The first shift was held from 11 am to 1 pm, while the second shift was from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Steps to check WBJEE result 2025 when declared

1. Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. Click on the WBJEE 2025 examination tab.

3. Open the result or scorecard download link.

4. Enter your credentials and log in.

5. Check and download the result.