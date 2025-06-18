CUET UG answer key 2025 released at cuet.nta.nic.in, direct link to download

CUET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate or CUET UG 2025 provisional answer key. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. NTA has released the CUET UG provisional answer key (HT file)

The agency has also released question papers and displayed candidates' responses along with the answer key.

Candidates will need to enter their application numbers and dates of birth to check the answer key.

Those who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key can challenge it by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per question. The window will close on June 20.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final,” NTA said.

CUET UG answer key 2025 direct link

How to check CUET UG answer key 2025

Go to cuet.nta.nic.in Open the answer key link Login with your application number and password Check the provisional answer key.

This year, NTA conducted CUET UG from May 13 to June 3. The agency also held a re-test on June 2 and 4 for those who originally appeared for the test on May 13 and 16.

The re-test was conducted after candidates raised complaints regarding questions that were not aligned with the notified syllabus.

CUET UG is the national-level entrance examination for admission to undergraduate courses offered by central universities and other participating institutions.

For more details, candidates can check the official website.