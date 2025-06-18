MHT CET 2025 Toppers: 14 candidates secure 100 percentile in the PCB group
MHT CET Result 2025: Fourteen students have secured perfect 100 percentile marks in the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or MHT CET 2025 in the Physics, Chemistry and Biology or PCB group, the result of which was declared yesterday, June 17.
Overall, 3,01,072 students registered for the entrance test in the PCB group, of whom 2,82,734 appeared. The attendance was registered at 93.91 per cent.
The exam for the PCB group was held from April 9 to April 17. The examination was conducted at 172 centres within Maharashtra and nine examination centres outside the state.
MHT CET 2025: List of toppers/100 percentile scorers
HARI SHRINIVAS AMBARKAR
SHREYA PRASAD YADAV
ANSHIKA BHAVESH SHAH
ATHARV SHIRISH HAWAL
BADHE SIDDHI MANJABAPU
VINIT VIJAYKUMAR BOTULE
OM ARUN AHER
VAISHNAVI SIDDHESHWAR LENGARE
APURVA PRASHANT KAPADE
KHANDERAJ BALIRAM WARKAD
BHAKTI MANISH MEN
KURUDE AADINATH MADHAVRAO
YADAV ARYA GIRISH
TRISHA RATNESH SAWANT
MHT CET result for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group was announced on June 16. A total of 22 students got 100 percentile marks in that group.
Candidates who have yet to check their results can visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org and check their scores.
4,64,263 candidates registered for the PCM group and 4,22,863 appeared for the examination. CET cell conducted the exam from April19 to May 5 in 28 different sessions.
What's next for candidates?
Next, the qualified candidates need to apply for the counselling process. The detailed schedule, rules and other details are expected to be shared soon. They are advised to visit the official website of the CET Cell for updates.