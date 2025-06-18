3 city girls score 100 percentile in MHT-CET for sciences

Pune: Fourteen students from the state have scored a perfect 100 percentile in the Maharashtra Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) for pharmacy and agriculture undergraduate courses, whose results were declared on Tuesday. City girls Shreya Yadav, Siddhi Manjabapu Badhe and Snehal Nivrutti Diwate are among the 14 students who have scored 100 percentile in MHT-CET. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the list released by the CET cell, city girls have secured top ranks. Shreya Yadav, Siddhi Manjabapu Badhe and Snehal Nivrutti Diwate are among the 14 students who have scored 100 percentile.

The next step for successful students is the counselling process likely to start in late June. There will be three rounds of counselling, where students will get seats based on their choices, category, and marks they obtained.

Many CET toppers also performed exceptionally well in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and wish to pursue medicine. Anshika Shah of Mumbai has decided to pursue medical education despite securing 100 percentile in CET. Her interest in pursuing medicine stems from her aunt and uncle who are in the medical field.

The MHT-CET exam for the physics, chemistry, and biology (PCB) group examination was held from April 22 to 30. Of the 301,072 registered students, 282,734 took the test.

This year, the number of meritorious students scoring between 90 to 100 percentile has decreased by 1,390 compared to last year. The 100 percentile, which was achieved by 17 students last year, has been reduced to 14 this year. The number of students scoring 80 to 89.99 has also decreased by 1,451 students.

