Rajasthan RSOS 10th, 12th Results 2025 releasing on June 19, here's how to download scores when out

The Rajasthan State Open School, Jaipur, will be releasing the the results of RSOS Class 10th and 12th results 2025 on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at 11:30 AM. Students who appeared in the examinations will be able to check their results on the official website at rsos.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan RSOS 10th, 12th Results 2025 will be declared on June 19. The steps to download scores when out is given here. (Sonu Mehta/HT file)

Alternatively, the results will also be available on the rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos.

The Department of Education, Rajasthan informed on X (formerly Twitter), that the RSOS results of Class 10th and 12th will be released on June 19, 2025, will be declared by Education Minister Madan Dilawar at the Shiksha Sankul campus at 11:30 am. Following this, candidates will be able to check their result on the official website.

Notably, the examinations were conducted in the March-May 2025 session of Rajasthan State Open School.

A report by Live Hindustan informed that a total of 1,03,004 students appeared in Class 10th and 12th examinations. Of these, 53,501 students appeared in Class 10th and 49,503 students took the Class 12th exam.

The RSOS 10th and 12th examinations 2025 were conducted from April 21 to May 16, 2025.

The exams were however postponed in six districts including Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Phalodi, Barmer, Sriganganagar and Jodhpur owing to the India-Pakistan tensions. The exams in these districts were coducted from May 28 to 30, 2025.

RSOS Class 10th, 12th results 2025: How to download scores

Students can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results when out:

Visit the official website of RSOS at rsos.rajasthan.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link to download the RSOS Class 10th or 12th results 2025 as required. Enter your credentials to login, and submit. Check your results displayed on the screen. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, students are advised to visit the official website of RSOS.