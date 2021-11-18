Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC Central Armed Police Forces (ACs), 2020 interview schedule out

UPSC CAPFs interview will be held from December 6 to 24. The interview call letters will be released shortly.
Published on Nov 18, 2021 04:27 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday said that the interview for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2020 will be held from December 6 to 24 at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The interview letters will be uploaded on the website of the Commission shortly.

“To facilitate the candidates, as a one-time measure, the Competent Authority, has decided to reimburse the lowest economy class ‘ to and fro’ air fare for travelling by Air India or any other Private Airlines to the candidates for attending the interview,” the Commission has said. Air Tickets booked through Private travel agents will not be reimbursed. Candidates are suggested to read the instructions available on the website of the Commission for details regarding this.

On the interview day, the UPSC has asked candidates to carry 2 recent identical photographs and all original documents, with a copy thereof, showing date of birth, educational qualification, caste/ community certificate etc., failing which they will not be interviewed.

The UPSC has also released the COVID-19 safety guidelines on the website and has asked candidates to follow them on its premises.

 

