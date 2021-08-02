UPSC Central Armed Police Forces exam on August 8: Important points

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination-2021 all over India on August 8. The UPSC has already released the admit cards of the exam. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, upsc.gov.in.

"The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing at the Examination. The candidates are also required to carry along the Photo ID Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, for appearing at each Session of the Examination," the UPSC has informed candidates.

In case the photograph of the candidate is not visible clearly on the admit card, the candidate has to carry two identical photographs (one photograph for each Session) along with Photo ID Card and the printout of eAdmit Card at the Venue of the Examination for appearing at the Examination with an undertaking, the UPSC has said.

The Commission has made it compulsory for candidates to wear masks. "Candidates without mask/face cover will not be allowed entry into the Venue. Further, candidates are allowed to bring their own hand sanitizer in transparent bottles," it has said and has added that candidates have to follow COVID 19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ during the exam.