Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC CISF Interview Schedule 2020 released, check dates here
competitive exams

UPSC CISF Interview Schedule 2020 released, check dates here

UPSC CISF Interview Schedule 2020 released. Candidates can check the interview dates on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 07:57 AM IST
UPSC CISF Interview Schedule 2020 released, check dates here

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC CISF Interview Schedule 2020. Candidates who will appear for Personality Test/ Interview for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) AC(Exe) LDC Examination, 2020 can check the official notice on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. 

A total of 85 candidates have been selected to appear for the interview round. The interview will be conducted on October 25, 26, 27 and 28, 2021 in two shifts- first shift will start from 9 am and second shift will start from 1 pm on each day. Candidates will have to reach Union Public Service Commission, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi 110069 on the interview date. 

As per the official notice, the e-Summon Letters of the medically fit candidates in PET/PST and MST, as well as candidates, declared medically fit in RME for Interview/Personality Test will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website. 

The candidates are advised to download their e-Summon Letter along with all its enclosures and take a printout thereof and adhere to the instructions given in eSummon letter for appearing in Personality Test. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC. 

Topics
upsc cisf upsc upsc.gov.in
