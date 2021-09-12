Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC civil services 2021: List of 19 services for which exam will be held

The UPSC civil services exam 2021, the preliminary phase of which is scheduled to be held on October 10, will be held for 19 services in accordance with the Rules published by the Department of Personnel & Training in the Gazette of India Extraordinary dated 4th March, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 03:57 PM IST
The civil services exam is held for selection to various services, in addition to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS). The exam is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at three levels: a preliminary examination, a main written exam and personal interview.

List of 19 services for which UPSC civil services exam 2021 is being held

1. Indian Administrative Service

2. Indian Foreign Service

3. Indian Police Service

4. Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Group ‘A’

5. Indian Civil Accounts Service, Group ‘A’

6. Indian Corporate Law Service, Group ‘A’

7. Indian Defence Accounts Service, Group ‘A’

8. Indian Defence Estates Service, Group ‘A’

9. Indian Information Service, Junior Grade Group ‘A’

10. Indian Postal Service, Group ‘A’

11. Indian P&T Accounts and Finance Service, Group ‘A’

12. Indian Railway Protection Force Service, Group ‘A’

13. Indian Revenue Service (Customs & Indirect Taxes) Group ‘A’

14. Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) Group ‘A’

15. Indian Trade Service, Group ‘A’ (Grade III)

16. Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service, Group ‘B’ (Section Officer’s Grade)

17. Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Civil Service (DANICS), Group ‘B’

18. Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Police Service (DANIPS), Group ‘B’

19. Pondicherry Civil Service (PONDICS), Group ‘B’

The UPSC civil services exam admit card is expected this month.

