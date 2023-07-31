Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC Civil Services 2023 Main exam timetable released at upsc.gov.in, check schedule here

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 31, 2023 08:17 PM IST

Candidates can download the timetable on the official website upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 schedule. Candidates can check the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 exam timetable on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 will be held on September 15, 16, 17, 23 and 24 2023. The UPSC Civil Services exam will be heldin two sessions each day, from 9.00 AM to 12 PM in the morning and from 2 PM to 5:00 PM in the afternoon.

UPSC CSE Main exam 2023 schedule

DateForenoon sessionAfternoon session
September 15Paper I EssayNo paper
September 16

Paper -II 

General Studies-I

Paper-III

General Studies-II

September 17

Paper -IV

General Studies-III

Paper -V

General Studies-IV

September 23

Paper- A 

Indian Language

Paper B

English

September 24

Paper-VI

Optional Subject paper-1

Paper-VII

Optional Subject Paper -2

Candidates can check the detailed UPSC Civil Services Main exam timetable 2023 here

The UPSC CSE Preliminary examinations were held on May 28. The results were declared on June 12.

