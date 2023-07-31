UPSC Civil Services 2023 Main exam timetable released at upsc.gov.in, check schedule here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 schedule. Candidates can check the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 exam timetable on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Civil Services 2023 Main exam timetable released at upsc.gov.in

The Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 will be held on September 15, 16, 17, 23 and 24 2023. The UPSC Civil Services exam will be heldin two sessions each day, from 9.00 AM to 12 PM in the morning and from 2 PM to 5:00 PM in the afternoon.

UPSC CSE Main exam 2023 schedule Date Forenoon session Afternoon session September 15 Paper I Essay No paper September 16 Paper -II General Studies-I Paper-III General Studies-II September 17 Paper -IV General Studies-III Paper -V General Studies-IV September 23 Paper- A Indian Language Paper B English September 24 Paper-VI Optional Subject paper-1 Paper-VII Optional Subject Paper -2

Candidates can check the detailed UPSC Civil Services Main exam timetable 2023 here

The UPSC CSE Preliminary examinations were held on May 28. The results were declared on June 12.