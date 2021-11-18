Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021: Important notice released for exam centre change
competitive exams

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021: Important notice released for exam centre change

Important notice has been released for UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021 centre change. Candidates can check the details given below. 
UPSC civil services exam
Published on Nov 18, 2021 08:09 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission has released an important notice for UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021. The notice is for the candidates to confirm/ revise the choice of centre for civil services (main) examination 2021. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. 

As per the notice, keeping in view the requests of the candidates for allowing change in their Centre for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021, the Commission has decided to give an opportunity to all the candidates of this Examination for revising their Examination Centre, if required.

The Commission will provide this facility in the Detailed Application Form 1 which will be made available shortly on the official website. The candidates are advised to take due care while revising their centre for exam. However, the centre once opted in the Detailed Application Form 1 will be considered as final and the Commission will not entertain any request in this regard. 

The examination will be conducted for 5 days on January 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2021. Selection to civil services is held through a preliminary exam, main exam and personal interview. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC. 

Topics
upsc civil service sarkari naukri
