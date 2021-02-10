Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC Civil services exam notification today, important points for candidates
UPSC Civil services exam notification today, important points for candidates

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:06 PM IST
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the official notification for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2021 on its official website on Wednesday, February 10. The UPSC civil services preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on June 27, 2021, at various centres spread across the country.

The application process for the civil services prelims exam begins with the release of the notification. According to the schedule released earlier by UPSC, the online registration process for the exam will end on March 2 this year.

Here are some important points which candidates applying for UPSC should:

  1. Candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission to all the stages of the examination will be purely provisional subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions.
  2. Candidates should note that there will be a penalty (negative marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers.
  3. The use of any mobile phone (even in switched off mode), pager, any electronic equipment, programmable devices, blue tooth devices, and any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device during the examination is strictly prohibited.
  4. Candidates should not bring any valuable/costly items to the Examination Halls, as safe-keeping of the same cannot be assured.
  5. The commission holds the Civil Services Examination for the recruitment of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and various other central services posts.

