UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023 registration ends today @upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the application process for Civil Services Preliminary Examination or CSE Prelims 2023 today, February 21. Candidates who are yet to submit their forms can do it on upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

This time, UPSC CSE is being held for around 1,105 posts.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 is scheduled for May 28, 2023. Follow the steps given below to apply for the exam:

Direct link to apply for UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023.

Notification and other details.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

Complete the one time registration process.

Now, login and select exam.

Fill the application form, upload documents and make payment of the exam fee.

Submit your form and take a printout of the confirmation page.

Recently, the Supreme Court of India dismissed a plea by Civil Services Aspirants who exhausted the age limit to take the exam and asked for an extra attempt citing COVID-19.

In a separate development, the Ministry of Railways has announced that the proposed Indian Railway Management Service Examination (IRMSE) will not be held this year and instead, UPSC CSE 2023 will be used to shortlist candidates.

The Civil Services examination is conducted annually in three stages – preliminary, main and interview – to select personnel to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service and Indian Police Service, among others.

