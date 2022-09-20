Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) Main 2022 question papers released

Published on Sep 20, 2022 02:17 PM IST

UPSC CSE Main 2022 question papers have been uploaded on upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) Main 2022 question papers released (HT Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

UPSC CSE Main 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released question papers of the Civil Services (Main) examination 2022. Question papers of various subjects are available on the commission's website, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC conducted Main round of the Civil Services examination between September 16 and 15. Those who qualify in the Main examination will be called for the personal interview round, after which final results will be announced. Final results are based on marks secured by candidates in Main exam and personal interview.

UPSC CSE Main 2022 question papers

Steps to download UPSC UPSC Civil Services exam 2022 question papers

  1. Go to upsc.gov.in.
  2. Go to examinations and then active examinations.
  3. Select Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022.
  4. Under the Question Paper tab, click on question paper you want to check.
  5. Download the PDF file.

