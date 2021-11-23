UPSC civil services main exam 2021 time table released at upsc.gov.in

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC civil services main exam 2021 will be held from January 7 to January 16, 2022. The detailed exam schedule is available at upsc.gov.in.
Published on Nov 23, 2021 07:39 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the time table of the civil services main exam 2021. The exam will begin on January 7 and will be held till January 16. Eligible candidates can check the time table on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC civil services main exam 2021 time table

The exam will be held in two sessions each day. The morning session will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Selection to civil services is held through a preliminary exam, main exam and personal interview.

Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary exam which was held in October are eligible for the main exam. 

Candidates who qualify in the main exam will be called for interview.

Before the commencement of the interview, a detailed application form will be sought by the UPSC through which it will ask candidates to indicate order of preferences only for those services participating in the Civil Services Examination for the year, for which the candidate is interested to be allocated to.

