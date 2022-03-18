UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check result

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for civil services examination can check the result through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

The main examination was conducted on January 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2022 across the country. All those candidates who have qualified the written examination are eligible to appear for the personality test (interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’).

Direct link to check result here

The personality tests (interview) of these candidates will be commenced from April 5, 2022, which will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The Personality Tests (Interviews) Schedule will be made available shortly.

All the candidates will have to fill up the detailed application form II and submit it. The eSummon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available in due course, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained.

