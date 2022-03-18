Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check result
UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 declared, here's direct link to check result

UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. 
Published on Mar 18, 2022 07:40 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for civil services examination can check the result through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. 

The main examination was conducted on January 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2022 across the country. All those candidates who have qualified the written examination are eligible to appear for the personality test (interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’). 

The personality tests (interview) of these candidates will be commenced from April 5, 2022, which will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The Personality Tests (Interviews) Schedule will be made available shortly. 

All the candidates will have to fill up the detailed application form II and submit it. The eSummon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available in due course, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained.

upsc upsc.gov.in upsc result
