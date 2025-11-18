Union Public Service Commission has activated the window for candidates who have passed UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2025 to fill in the information. Candidates can find the window link on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2025: Window to fill information by qualified candidates activated at upsc.gov.in

Those candidates who will appear for the personality test/ interview can fill or update the requisite information on the link given below.

Window to fill information To do so, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on window link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and now fill the details.

5. Once done, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UPSC declared the Civil Services mains exam result on November 11, 2025. Those candidates who have passed the mains exam are eligible to appear for the personality test/interview.

Dates of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates will be notified in due course, which will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

The schedule of Personality Tests (Interviews) Schedule will be made available accordingly. The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available in due course, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website.

The candidates, who may not be able to download their e-Summon Letters, should immediately contact the office of the Commission through letter or on Phone Nos. 011-23385271, 011-23381125 or Fax No. 011-23387310, 011-23384472 or by email on (csm-upsc@nic.in). For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.