Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC civil services prelims 2021 admit card expected this month
competitive exams

UPSC civil services prelims 2021 admit card expected this month

For the upcoming preliminary phase of civil services exam 2021, scheduled to be held on October 10, the UPSC will release admit cards this month.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 12:34 PM IST
UPSC civil services prelims 2021 admit card expected this month(HT File)

For the upcoming preliminary phase of civil services exam 2021, scheduled to be held on October 10, the UPSC will release admit cards this month. As per the exam notice released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), in March 2021, the e-admit cards of candidates will be released three weeks before the commencement of the exam. The UPSC prelims admit card will be released on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

“No admit card will be sent by post,” the UPSC has informed candidates. 

“If a candidate does not receive his e-Admit Card or any other communication regarding his/her candidature for the examination three weeks before the commencement of the examination, he/she should at once contact the Commission,” the UPSC has said.

“On downloading of e-Admit Card, check it carefully and bring discrepancies/errors, if any, to the notice of UPSC immediately,” it has added.

UPSC prelims admit card: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website upsc.gov.in
  • Click on the admit card link
  • Enter the application number
  • Submit the details
  • Get the UPSC admit card

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc prelims upsc admit card
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

JEECUP Answer Key 2021 released on jeecup.nic.in, download link here 

NEET UG Admit Card 2021 released, here’s how to download 

NEET Admit Card 2021 released on neet.nta.nic.in, here’s direct link to download

JEE Main 2021 answer key released: Know how to download
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP