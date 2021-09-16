Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2021 released, direct link to download

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 01:10 PM IST
Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2021 on September 16, 2021. Candidates who will appear for Civil Services Preliminary examination can download the admit card through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The admit card will be available on the official site from September 16 to October 10, 2021. 

The preliminary examination will be conducted on October 10, 2021, across the country at various exam centres. Candidates who will appear for the prelims exam can download the admit card by following these simple steps given below. 

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on admit card link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on admit card exams conducted by UPSC link.
  • You will be redirected to a new page where UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2021 link will be available.
  • Click on the link and enter the login details.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The civil services preliminary exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 27. It was later postponed due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19.

“If a candidate does not receive his e-Admit Card or any other communication regarding his/her candidature for the examination three weeks before the commencement of the examination, he/she should at once contact the Commission,” the UPSC has said.

 

 

