UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2023: Registration begins, direct link here

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2023 notification on February 1, 2023. The registration process for the same begins today and will end on February 21, 2023. Candidates can check the registration link and other details on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The application correction window will open on February 22 and will close on February 28, 2023. The prelims examination will be conducted on May 28, 2023. The link to apply for the examination is available at upsconline.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1105 posts at various services across the country.

Direct link to apply for UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2023

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the examination must hold a graduate degree of any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years of age to 32 years of age as on August 1, 2023.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹100/- for all candidates. Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates are exempted from payment of fees. Candidates will have to make the payment either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India by cash or by using Net Banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/RuPay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment.

Detailed Notification Here