Union Public Service Commission will conduct UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2026 on May 24, 2026. Candidates who will appear for the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary exam can check the admit card link, dress code details and exam day guidelines here.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2026: About admit card

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2026 on May 24: Check admit card link and exam day guidelines here

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The UPSC CSE Prelims admit card can be downloaded by candidates on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. All appearing candidates will have to download the e-admit card and take a printout. The e-admit card must be preserved till the declaration of the final results of the Civil Services Exam 2026.

The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted venue to appear at the examination. A candidate who does not produce his/her e-admit card for checking at the allotted venue shall not be allowed to take the examination.

Direct link to download UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2026

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2026: Exam day guidelines

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{{^usCountry}} The appearing candidates can check the exam day guidelines given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The appearing candidates can check the exam day guidelines given below. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 1. The candidates will have to reach the exam centres 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination. The exam will begin at 9 am for the forenoon session and 2 pm for the afternoon session. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam venue after the closure of the entry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. The candidates will have to reach the exam centres 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination. The exam will begin at 9 am for the forenoon session and 2 pm for the afternoon session. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam venue after the closure of the entry. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Candidates may please ensure that all the details, such as Name, Photograph and the QR Code on their e-Admit Card, are correct. In case of any discrepancy(s), they may contact UPSC in this regard. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Candidates may please ensure that all the details, such as Name, Photograph and the QR Code on their e-Admit Card, are correct. In case of any discrepancy(s), they may contact UPSC in this regard. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. Items not allowed at the exam centres are- valuables/ costly items, mobile phones, smart/digital watches, other IT gadgets, books, bags, etc. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Items not allowed at the exam centres are- valuables/ costly items, mobile phones, smart/digital watches, other IT gadgets, books, bags, etc. {{/usCountry}}

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4. Items allowed at the exam centres- E-admit card, pen, pencil, identity proof, copies of self-photographs (whichever applicable) and any other items as specified in the instructions of the admit card to the venue. Normal wrist watches are allowed.

5. Candidates will have to bring a black ballpoint pen as the candidates shall be required to fill the OMR answer sheets and attendance list with it.

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will consist of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carry a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in sub-section (A) of Section. This examination is meant to serve as a screening test only; the marks obtained in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

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