Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC Civil Services prelims exam admit card soon
competitive exams

UPSC Civil Services prelims exam admit card soon

The UPSC civil services prelims exam admit card is expected soon. The exam is scheduled to be held on October 10 and the admit cards will be released three weeks ahead of the exam date. The UPSC prelims admit card will be released on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 03:01 PM IST
UPSC Civil Services prelims exam admit card soon

The UPSC civil services prelims exam admit card is expected soon. The exam is scheduled to be held on October 10 and the admit cards will be released three weeks ahead of the exam date. The UPSC prelims admit card will be released on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

As per the exam notice released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), in March 2021, the e-admit cards of candidates will be released three weeks before the commencement of the exam. 

The civil services preliminary exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 27. It was later postponed due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19.

After the UPSC admit cards are released candidates can download them using their registration number. The admit cards will carry the roll number, exam centre, and COVID-19 related guidelines. 

“If a candidate does not receive his e-Admit Card or any other communication regarding his/her candidature for the examination three weeks before the commencement of the examination, he/she should at once contact the Commission,” the UPSC has said.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc prelims upsc admit card
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

AIAPGET Admit Card 2021 released on aiapget.nta.ac.in, download link here 

Maharashtra state service main examination from December 4 to 6

BPSC releases Assistant Engineer exam schedule

NEET SS 2021: NBE revises registration dates, to begin on September 22
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP