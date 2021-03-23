Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC Civil Services main Result 2020 declared on upsc.gov.in, check it here
UPSC Civil Services main Result 2020 declared on upsc.gov.in, check it here

UPSC Civil Services Result 2020 for written exam has been declared. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 07:23 PM IST
UPSC Civil Services main exam admit card 2020 out

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC Civil Services Result 2020 on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The result has been declared for written examination. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The written examination was conducted from January 8 to 17, 2021.

All the candidates who have appeared and have qualified for the written exam will have to appear for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’). To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

UPSC Civil Services Result 2020: How to Check

• Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

• Click on UPSC Civil Services Result 2020 link available on the home page.

• A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

• Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All the qualified candidates for interview will have to fill a detailed application form that will be available on the official website from March 25 to April 5, 2021.

The Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates will be commenced shortly, which will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly on the official site of UPSC.

