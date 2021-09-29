Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC Civil Services Result 2020: Marks released, check toppers scores
UPSC Civil Services Result 2020: Marks released, check toppers scores

UPSC Civil Services Result 2020 marks have been released. Candidates can check their individual marks on upsc.gov.in. The toppers scores are available below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 08:16 AM IST
Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC Civil Services Result 2020 marks of candidates. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their respective marks through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. 

The top 5 candidates marks are here- Topper Shubham Kumar scored 1054 marks, AIR second topper and topper among women candidates Jagrati Awasthi secured 1052, and third topper Ankita Jain secured 1051 marks. Yash Jaluka has scored 1046 marks and Mamta Yadav of the OBC category has scored 1042. 

This year the prelims cut-off marks for the general category was 92.51, for the Main exam it was 736 and for the Final, it was 944. The cut-off marks details were released by the Commission on September 28, 2021. The cut-off marks were prepared on the basis of GS Paper-I only. GS Paper-II was of qualifying nature with 33% marks. 

The result of Civil Services was declared on September 24 and a total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment.  A total of 151 candidates' candidature has been kept provisional. This year the result has perfect gender balance as the male-female ratio in the top 20 list is equal. 10 candidates are male and 10 candidates are female. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC. 

