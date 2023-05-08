Union Public Service Commission will end the application process for UPSC CMS 2023 on May 9. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at upsc.gov.in. Candidates can make changes to their applications from May 10 to May 16, 2023.

UPSC CMS 2023 application process ends tomorrow, apply at upsc.gov.in

The recruitment drive will fill 1261 positions for Medical Officers at various government organisations. A candidate for this exam must not be older than 32 on August 1, 2023.

Candidates must pay a fee of Rs. 200 (Rupees Only) in any SBI branch in cash, through the bank's net banking service, with a Visa, Mastercard, RuPay credit or debit card, or with a UPI payment. Female, SC, ST, and PwBD candidates are exempt from this fee.

Direct link to apply

UPSC CMS 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the what's new section, click on “Exam Notification: Combined Medical Services Examination, 2023”

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Take print for future reference.

