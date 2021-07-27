UPSC CMS Exam 2021: Last date to register today for 838 posts on upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission will close down the registration process for the Combined Medical Services exam on July 27, 2021. Candidates can apply for the examination through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The registration process was started on July 7, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 838 posts in the organization.

The Commission will open the window for withdrawing online applications from August 3, 2021 onwards to August 9 till 6 pm.

Direct link to apply here

Candidates (Excepting Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay of fee of Rs. 200/- either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card or by using Internet Banking of SBI.

The UPSC CMS 2021 exam will be held on November 21 to fill vacancies in Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service, Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council, General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.