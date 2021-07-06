UPSC CMS Exam 2021: Notification to release tomorrow, check exam date here

Union Public Service Commission will release UPSC CMS Exam 2021 on July 7, 2021. The official notification for Combined Medical Service Examination 2021 will be available to candidates on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The application process will end on July 27, 2021.

As per the official calendar released by the Commission, the UPSC CMS exam will be conducted on November 21, 2021. For admission to the examination, a candidate should have passed the written and practical parts of the final M.B.B.S. Examination. A candidate who has appeared or has yet to appear at the final M.B.B.S. Examination may also apply.

The selection process will comprise Part I and Part II. Part I will be a computer-based exam comprising of two papers- each paper will carry a maximum of 250 marks and each paper will be of two hours duration. Part II will be a personality test comprising of 100 marks of such of the candidates who qualify on the results of the Computer-based examination.

Candidates (Excepting Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay of fee of Rs. 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card or by using Internet Banking of SBI.