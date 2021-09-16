Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC CMS Exam 2021 time table released on upsc.gov.in
competitive exams

UPSC CMS Exam 2021 time table released on upsc.gov.in

UPSC CMS Exam 2021 time table has been released. Candidates can check the complete exam time table through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 08:19 AM IST
UPSC CMS Exam 2021 time table released on upsc.gov.in(HT File)

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC CMS Exam 2021 timetable on September 15, 2021. The examination for Combined Medical Services will be conducted on November 21, 2021. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can check the official notice on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. 

The examination will be conducted in two shifts- Paper I will be conducted from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and Paper-II exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm. Paper I exam will be on General Medicine and Paediatrics and Paper-II will be on Surgery, Gynaecology& Obstetrics and Preventive & Social Medicine, as per official notice.

The UPSC CMS 2021 exam will be held on November 21 to fill 838 vacancies in Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service, Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council, General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The registration process was started on July 7 and ended on August 3, 2021. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can check the official site of UPSC. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc cms upsc examination upsc exam
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

ICAI CA Exams 2021: Registration for Foundation, Final & Inter exams begin today

After being postponed twice, JEE-Advanced registration begins today

ICAI relaxes study period for CA July 2021 foundation exam pass students

AIBE 16 2021: Registration date extended till September 25, check notice here 
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
JEE Main Result Live
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP