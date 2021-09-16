UPSC CMS Exam 2021 time table released on upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC CMS Exam 2021 timetable on September 15, 2021. The examination for Combined Medical Services will be conducted on November 21, 2021. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can check the official notice on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts- Paper I will be conducted from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and Paper-II exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm. Paper I exam will be on General Medicine and Paediatrics and Paper-II will be on Surgery, Gynaecology& Obstetrics and Preventive & Social Medicine, as per official notice.

The UPSC CMS 2021 exam will be held on November 21 to fill 838 vacancies in Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service, Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council, General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The registration process was started on July 7 and ended on August 3, 2021. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can check the official site of UPSC.