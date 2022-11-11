Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC CMS marks of recommended candidates out at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

UPSC CMS marks of recommended candidates out at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

competitive exams
Published on Nov 11, 2022 06:18 PM IST

UPSC has released the marks of recommended candidates for Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021.

UPSC CMS marks of recommended candidates out at upsc.gov.in,
ByHT Education Desk

Union Public Service commission has released the marks of recommended candidates for Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021. Candidates can check the marks of candidates on the official website at www.upsc.gov.in.

The test was given on November 21, 2021, and a personality test was conducted between July and October of 2022. There have been 340 recommendations for Category I candidates and 440 recommendations for Category II candidates.

Direct link to check marks of candidates

UPSC CMS marks of candidates : How to check

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on link “Marks of Recommended Candidates: Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021”

A new PDF file will open and candidates can check the result.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
upsc upsc result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP