UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Exam 2022 registration begins, details here

Union Public Service Commission has started the registration process for UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Exam 2022 registration from September 22 onwards. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in or through upsconline.nic.in.

The last date to apply for the exam is till October 12, 2021. Online applications can be withdrawn from October 20 to October 26, 2021. The prelims examination will be conducted on February 20, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of vacancies Geologist 100 Posts Geophysicist 50 Posts Chemist 20 Posts Scientist ‘B’(Hydrogeology) 20 Posts Scientist ‘B’(Chemical) 1 Post Scientist ‘B’(Geophysics) 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the complete educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of marks obtained in Prelims, Mains and Personality Test/Interview. Those candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will have to appear for Mains followed by Personality Test/Interview.

Application Fees

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay fee of Rs. 200/-, alongwith the submission of On-line Application Form, either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card or by using Internet Banking of SBI.