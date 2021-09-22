Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Exam 2022 registration begins, details here

UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Exam 2022 registration have started today, September 22, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 03:52 PM IST
Union Public Service Commission has started the registration process for UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Exam 2022 registration from September 22 onwards. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in or through upsconline.nic.in. 

The last date to apply for the exam is till October 12, 2021. Online applications can be withdrawn from October 20 to October 26, 2021. The prelims examination will be conducted on February 20, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

Name of the Post Number of vacancies 
Geologist 100 Posts 
Geophysicist50 Posts 
Chemist 20 Posts 
Scientist ‘B’(Hydrogeology) 20 Posts 
Scientist ‘B’(Chemical) 1 Post 
Scientist ‘B’(Geophysics) 1 Post 
Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates can check the complete educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of marks obtained in Prelims, Mains and Personality Test/Interview. Those candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will have to appear for Mains followed by Personality Test/Interview. 

Application Fees

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay fee of Rs. 200/-, alongwith the submission of On-line Application Form, either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card or by using Internet Banking of SBI.

