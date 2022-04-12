UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Main Exam 2022 time table released at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct Combined Geo Scientist Main exam 2022 on June 25 and 26, 2022. The detailed time table for the main exam has been released on upsc.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts on both the exam days – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

UPSC CGS Main 2022 exam time table

June 25

Morning: GEOLOGY PAPER-I, CHEMISTRY/CHEMICAL-PAPER-I, GEOPHYSICS PAPER-I

Afternoon: GEOLOGY PAPER-II, CHEMISTRY/CHEMICAL –PAPER-II, GEOPHYSICS PAPER-II

June 26

Morning: GEOLOGY PAPER-III, CHEMISTRY/CHEMICAL –PAPER-III, GEOPHYSICS PAPER-III

Afternoon: HYDROGEOLOGY

“If any Candidate fails to appear in any one or more of above papers, meant for written examination for selection to the post of Geologist, Geophysicist, Chemist, Chemical and Hydrogeologist, his/her candidature shall stand rejected and part of written examination appeared by him/her shall not be evaluated and counted for any purpose,” the commission said.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had announced results of prelims examination conducted on February 20, 2022, in March.

