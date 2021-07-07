Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC Combined Medical Services exam 2021 registration begins

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has begun the registration process for the Combined Medical Services exam (CMS 2021) on its official website upsc.gov.in.
UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 02:14 PM IST
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has begun the registration process for the Combined Medical Services exam (CMS 2021) on its official website upsc.gov.in. The last date for submission of application forms is July 27.

The UPSC CMS 2021 exam will be held on November 21 to fill 838 vacancies in Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service, Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council, General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

UPSC CMS 2021 Vacancy Details

Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service: 349 posts

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways: 300 posts

General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council: 5 posts

General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation: 184 posts

" The number of vacancies is liable to alteration. Reservation will be made for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Economically Weaker Sections and Persons with Benchmark Disability in respect of vacancies as may be fixed by the Government," the UPSC has said.

UPSC CMS 2021 eligibility criteria

"For admission to the examination a candidate should have passed the written and practical parts of the final M.B.B.S. Examination," the UPSC has said. The upper age limit to sit for the exam is 32 years. Age relaxation benefits will be given as per government rules.

