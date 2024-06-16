UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: Here's what candidates from Patna said about both papers, reactions here

The Union Public Service Commission conducted the UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 today. The exams were held for two papers, Paper – I which was conducted from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, and Paper – II, conducted from 2:30 to 4:30 PM. UPSC CSE Prelims latest updates UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: Here’s how candidates rated both papers on the difficulty scale. (Image by Santosh Kumar)

In terms of difficulty level, most candidates opined that both the papers were relatively easier that last year, and most questions coming along the expected lines. In this article, we will look at the paper-wise reactions of candidates.

Candidates’ reactions on Paper 1:

Rahul, a candidate who appeared in the UPSC Civil services (Preliminary) exams at B.S college Danapur in Patna, said that he attempted 80-90 percent of the paper, and rated it moderate. Preeti Kumar, also from the B.S college Danapur, Patna, said the paper was easier than last year, and exuded confidence of a good show. Sections like Science and Technology had easy questions, she said. Candidate Priyanka said that the question paper was not lengthy, and she attempted 70-80 questions. Ajay Kumar, who took the exam for the first time said that the paper went well. Nivedita Kumari, said that paper was moderate. Questions from Polity were easier, she added.

Candidates’ reactions on Paper 2:

Shivam Kumar, a candidate from Patna, rated the paper easy to moderate, and said he attempted 80 marks. He added that changes were made in the options. Brij Kumar, also from Patna, said both papers were not difficult, rather easier than last year. Jayant Kumar, a candidate said Paper 2 was slightly tougher than Paper 1. Candidates who are stronger in logical reasoning and know the basics will be more comfortable with Paper 2, he said.

All candidates needed to appear in both the Papers of Civil Services (Prelim) Examination for evaluation. As per the UPSC, a candidate would be disqualified in case he/she does not appear in both the papers of the civil service prelims examinations.

It may be mentioned here that candidates were required to arrive at the exam hall 30 minutes before the commencement of examinations, that is 9 AM in the first session and 2 PM in the second session.

Heavy security was deployed outside examination centers wherein personnel were seen frisking the candidates, and verifying their documents before they entered the exam hall.

With the conclusion of the UPSC CSE Prelims, all eyes will now be on the results. Candidates who qualify in the preliminary examinations will proceed to the next and crucial phase, the UPSC CSE Mains 2024, and eventually to the Interview or Personality Test round.

The Commission had stated that it will draw a list of candidates to be qualified for the Civil Services (Main) Examination based on the criterion of minimum qualifying marks of 33% in General Studies Paper-II of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination and total qualifying marks of General Studies Paper-I of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination.

As per the revised UPSC exam calendar, the UPSC Civil Services Mains Examination is scheduled to be held from September 20 onwards.