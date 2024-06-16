 Maharashtra MHT CET result 2024 out on cetcell.mahacet.org, how to check marks | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Maharashtra MHT CET result 2024 out on cetcell.mahacet.org, how to check marks

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 16, 2024 06:52 PM IST

MHT CET Result 2024: Maharashtra CET results for PCM and PCB streams have been announced together.

MHT CET Result 2024: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has announced the result of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or MHT CET 2024. Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can check their scores by visiting the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The direct link is given below. MHT CET result 2024 live updates

Maharashtra MHT CET result 2024 out on cetcell.mahacet.org. (Bachchan Kumar/HT file image)
Maharashtra MHT CET result 2024 out on cetcell.mahacet.org. (Bachchan Kumar/HT file image)

Maharashtra CET results for PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) streams have been announced together. The scorecards can be downloaded using this link-

MHT CET result 2024 direct link

To check the MHT CET result, candidates must follow the steps mentioned below:

How to check MHT CET result 2024

Open the Maharashtra MHT CET website at mahacet.org.

Go to the MHT CET result 2024 link for PCM or PCB group, as required.

A new page will open. Key in your login details.

Submit the details and check your result.

The CET cell conducted the MHT CET exam for the PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) group from April 22 to April 30, 2024 and from May 2 to 16, 2024 for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) group.

Before announcing the result, the CET cell released the Maharashtra CET answer key on May 21, and the objection window was closed on May 24 for PCB and on May 26 for PCM group.

For further details, the candidates can check the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / Maharashtra MHT CET result 2024 out on cetcell.mahacet.org, how to check marks
