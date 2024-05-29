UPSC CSE Prelims admit card 2024 Live: Civil Services exam hall tickets awaited, here's how to download

Live

UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2024 Live: Find the latest information on UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2024 and the release of admit cards here.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 admit cards to be released soon

The Union Public Service Commission is expected to release the admit cards for the upcoming Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024 (CSE Prelims) which is scheduled to be conducted on June 16, 2024. According to the official notification, The number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be approximately 1056 in various central government services and departments, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS). This recruitment includes 40 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category....Read More

UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024 will be the objective type examination that will be conducted in 2 sessions. Candidates who wish to download the admit card once released may visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.