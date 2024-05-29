UPSC CSE Prelims admit card 2024 Live: Civil Services exam hall tickets awaited, here's how to download
The Union Public Service Commission is expected to release the admit cards for the upcoming Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024 (CSE Prelims) which is scheduled to be conducted on June 16, 2024. According to the official notification, The number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be approximately 1056 in various central government services and departments, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS). This recruitment includes 40 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category....Read More
UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024 will be the objective type examination that will be conducted in 2 sessions. Candidates who wish to download the admit card once released may visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.
More about the Preliminary Examination
The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will consist of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carry a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in subsection (A) of Section
Website to check for the admit cards
What is the age limit for candidates
A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on the 1st of August, 2024 i.e., the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1992 and not later than 1st August, 2003.
When was the admit card released last year
Stages in Civil Services Examination
- Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type) for the selection of candidates for the Main Examination
- Civil Services (Main) Examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts
Get the latest updates on the Education Portal of HT
Details on the vacancy for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category
40 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category, i.e. 06 Vacancies for candidates of (a) blindness and low vision; 12 Vacancies for (b) deaf and hard of hearing; 09 Vacancies for (c) locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy; and 13 Vacancies for (e) multiple disabilities from amongst persons under clauses (a) to (C) including deaf-blindness
Details on the vacancy
When will the exam be conducted
UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 will be conducted on June 16, 2024, as per the revised calendar of the commission.
What does the past trends say
UPSC CSE Prelims admit card 2024: Release of hall tickets awaited
The commission is yet to release the hall tickets for UPSC CSE Prelims 2024.