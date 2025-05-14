Menu Explore
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
UPSC CSE Prelims admit cards 2025 released at upsc.gov.in, here's how to download your hall ticket

ByHT Education Desk
May 14, 2025 02:15 PM IST

UPSC Prelims admit card 2025: Candidates who have registered for the UPSC CSE 2025 can now download their admit cards from the official website: upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CSE Prelims admit cards 2025 The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the admit cards for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary Exam 2025 on Tuesday, May 13. The exam will be conducted nationwide on Sunday, May 25.

Candidates must carry a printout of the e-Admit Card along with an original Photo ID to the examination centre.(Santosh Kumar/HT file)
Candidates must carry a printout of the e-Admit Card along with an original Photo ID to the examination centre.(Santosh Kumar/HT file)

Candidates who have registered for the UPSC CSE 2025 can now download their admit cards from the official website: upsc.gov.in.

The Preliminary examination comprises two objective-type papers (MCQs), each of two hours’ duration and carrying a maximum of 200 marks. This exam is only a screening test—marks obtained here will not be counted for determining the final merit list.

Please note that there will be negative marking for incorrect answers. For every wrong answer, one-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.

How to Download UPSC CSE Admit Card 2025:

To download the admit card, candidates will need the following:

Registration Number

Date of Birth

Steps:

Visit the UPSC official website: upsc.gov.in

Click on the ‘Admit Card’ link

Log in using your Registration Number and Date of Birth

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save the admit card

Take a printout for future use

Direct link to download UPSC CSE Prelims admit card 

In case of any issues while downloading the admit card or if any corrections are needed, candidates can contact UPSC at uscsp-upsc@nic.in between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM, Monday to Friday.

Candidates must carry a printout of the e-Admit Card along with an original Photo ID to the examination centre.

This year, 979 vacancies are to be filled through the UPSC Civil Services Examination. This includes:

38 vacancies for candidates under the Benchmark Disability category

12 for candidates with blindness or low vision

7 for those who are deaf or hard of hearing

10 for candidates with locomotor disabilities

9 for those with multiple disabilities, including deaf-blindness

The recruitment includes services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official UPSC website for updates and important announcements.

Exam and College Guide
