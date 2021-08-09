UPSC EPFO admit card released at upsc.gov.in, direct link to download

The Union Public Service Commission on Monday, August 9 released the admit card for the General Ability Test to be conducted for the posts of Enforcement Officer - Accounts Officer, EPFO.

Candidates who have applied for the UPSC EPFO exam can download their admit card from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC EPFO examination will be held on Sunday, September 5 from 10 am to 12 noon.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 421 posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer in Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), M/o Labour and Employment.

Here is the direct link to download the UPSC EPFO admit card

How to download the UPSC EPFO admit card

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads Rectt. Test: 421 Posts of Enforcement Officer - Accounts Officer, EPFO

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the e-admit card link

Read the instruction and click on the yes

Key in your credentials and submit

Keep the hard copy of the admit card for future reference