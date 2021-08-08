Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC EPFO exam on September 5, admit cards expected this month

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct a recruitment test on September 5 for selection of Enforcement Officer or Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Ministry of Labour and Employment. A total of 421 vacancies will be filled.
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 09:55 AM IST
The test will be held in pen and paper mode and the medium of the test will be both Hindi and English.

The syllabus of the test would comprise General English, Indian Freedom struggle, current events and developmental issues, Indian polity and economy, general accounting principles, industrial relations and labour laws, general science and knowledge of computer applications, general mental ability and quantitative aptitude and social security in India.

This exam was earlier scheduled on October 4, 2020. However, after the UPSC scheduled the civil services preliminary on this date, the exam was postponed.

Admit cards of the UPSC EPFO exam can be expected in the last week of August. The admit cards will be available on the official website upsc.gov.in.

