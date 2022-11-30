UPSC ESE Exam 2023 vacancies increased, notice at upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission has increased UPSC ESE Exam 2023 vacancies. The official notice of increased vacancies for Engineering Services Exam 2023 is available to candidates on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the notice, 10 vacancies have been added in Indian Skill Development Service (ISDS), Group ‘A’ through the Engineering Services Exam-2023. With the addition of the vacancies, the tentative number of vacancies i.e. 327 as indicated in the Notice dated 14.09.2022 now stands modified to 327+10=337.

The eligibility conditions for recruitment to the ISDS, Group ‘A’ through ESE-2023 will be the same as indicated in the Notice of ESE-2023 published on September 14, 2022.

Meanwhile, UPSC ESE 2023 schedule was released. The examination will be conducted on February 19, 2023 in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon for General Studies And Engineering Aptitude Paper (Paper-I) (Objective). The second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics & Telecom. Engg. (Discipline- Specific Paper)(Paper-II) (Objective).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Official Notice Here