UPSC ESE Prelims 2021 time table released on upsc.gov.in, check dates here

UPSC ESE Prelims 2021 timetable released on upsc.gov.in. Check exam dates and other details below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 10:15 AM IST
Union Public Service Commission has released the timetable for UPSC ESE Prelims 2021. The Engineering Services Examination Preliminary 2021 will be conducted on July 18, 2021. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the time table on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

The Stage I examination will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The General Studies And Engineering Aptitude Paper will be conducted in the first shift and Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics & Telecom. Engg. (Discipline- Specific Paper) in the second shift, as per the official time table.

The first paper duration will be for 2 hours and will comprise of 200 marks and second paper duration will be for 3 hours and will comprise of 300 marks.

Candidates who will qualify the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the main examination followed by interview. This recruitment drive will fill up 215 vacancies in Survey of India Group 'A' Service, Indian Defence Service of Engineers, Indian Naval Armament Service, Indian Skill Development Service, Central Engineering Service (Roads), Central Power Engineering Service, Indian Radio Regulatory Service and other services.

