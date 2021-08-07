Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2021 declared on upsc.gov.in, direct link here

UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. Direct link to check result below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 08:23 AM IST
UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2021 declared on upsc.gov.in, direct link here(HT File)

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2021 on August 6, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Engineering Service Examination can check their results on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The Preliminary examination was conducted on July 18, 2021, across the country.

Those candidates who have declared qualified are required to appear at the Engineering Services Main Examination to be held on November 21, 2021. The candidates may download their e‐Admit Cards from the Commission’s Website around 3 weeks before the commencement of the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2021.

As per the official notice, candidates can check their preliminary exam marks and cut off on the official site of UPSC after the entire process of the Engineering Service exam is over i.e., after the declaration of the final stage of the Engineering Service Exam.

This recruitment drive will fill up 215 vacancies in Survey of India Group 'A' Service, Indian Defence Service of Engineers, Indian Naval Armament Service, Indian Skill Development Service, Central Engineering Service (Roads), Central Power Engineering Service, Indian Radio Regulatory Service and other services. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

Topics
upsc ese mains upsc prelims upsc ese
