Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2021 Interview Schedule released on upsc.gov.in
competitive exams

UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2021 Interview Schedule released on upsc.gov.in

UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2021 Interview Schedule has been released. Candidates can check the interview dates through the official schedule given below. 
UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2021 Interview Schedule released on upsc.gov.in
Published on Oct 28, 2021 07:38 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2021 Interview Schedule. The interview schedule for Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service can be checked on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. 

As per the schedule released by the Commission, the interview for Indian Economic Service Examination, 2021 will be conducted on November 29, November 30 and December 1, 2021 and the interview for Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2021 will be conducted on November 29 and November 30, 2021. The interview will be conducted in two shifts- forenoon from 9 am and afternoon from 1 pm. 

Direct link to download interview schedule 

The candidates would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, physical disability (where applicable) etc. at the time of the Personality Test or Interview. 

The written examination result was declared on September 10, 2021. The examination was conducted on July 16, 17 and 18, 2021. The IES and ISS exams are held to fill vacancies in Junior Time Scale of the Services. In this exam, a total of 15 vacancies in the Indian Economic Service and 11 vacancies in the Indian Statistical Service will be filled.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc ies upsc iss upsc.gov.in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

MHT CET results 2021 declared, here’s direct link for PCB and PCM score card

IIM CAT admit cards 2021 released, direct link for hall tickets

JPSC assistant engineer main exam answer key out, know how to challenge

Indian Olympiad Qualifier exam registration closes on Oct 31, know how to apply
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP