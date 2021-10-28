UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2021 Interview Schedule released on upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2021 Interview Schedule. The interview schedule for Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service can be checked on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

As per the schedule released by the Commission, the interview for Indian Economic Service Examination, 2021 will be conducted on November 29, November 30 and December 1, 2021 and the interview for Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2021 will be conducted on November 29 and November 30, 2021. The interview will be conducted in two shifts- forenoon from 9 am and afternoon from 1 pm.

Direct link to download interview schedule

The candidates would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, physical disability (where applicable) etc. at the time of the Personality Test or Interview.

The written examination result was declared on September 10, 2021. The examination was conducted on July 16, 17 and 18, 2021. The IES and ISS exams are held to fill vacancies in Junior Time Scale of the Services. In this exam, a total of 15 vacancies in the Indian Economic Service and 11 vacancies in the Indian Statistical Service will be filled.

