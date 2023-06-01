Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2023 time table on June 1, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2023 can check the time table through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2023 time table released at upsc.gov.in, dates here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the official notice, the examination will be conducted on three days- June 23, 24 and 25, 2023. The UPSC IES/ISS exam will be conducted in two shifts on all days- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2023 time table: How to download

To download the timetable, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2023 time table link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the time table.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The papers comprise of General English, General Economics, Statistics, Indian Economics. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON