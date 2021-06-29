Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC IES, ISS exam admit cards 2021 released at upsc.gov.in

The admit cards of the Indian Economic Service (IES), Indian Statistical Service (ISS) exam have been released on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 05:14 PM IST
UPSC IES, ISS exam admit cards 2021 released at upsc.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

UPSC IES, ISS exam admit card

The IES and ISS exams are held to fill vacancies in Junior Time Scale of the Services. In this exam, a total of 15 vacancies in the Indian Economic Service and 11 vacancies in the Indian Statistical Service will be filled.

Selection to the services is done through a written exam and interview.

The written exam would have papers on general English, general studies and subject specific papers. The papers on General English and General Studies, common to both Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service will be of subjective type. All other papers of Indian Economic Service will also be of subjective type. Two papers of Indian Statistical Service will be of objective type.

UPSC IES/ISS admit card: Here's how to download

• Go to upsc.gov.in

• Click on Indian Economic Service / Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2021 admit card

• Read the instructions

• Enter the registration details

• Submit the details

• Download admit card

UPSC IES/ISS admit card: Important points for candidates

• The UPSC has asked candidates to follow COVID 19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the examination halls/rooms as well as in the premises of the venue.

• Wearing of mask/face cover is mandatory for all candidates.

• Candidates will be allowed the use of scientific (non-programmable type) calculators in descriptive type papers only of the examination, the UPSC has said.

• There will be penalty (negative marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the objective type question papers for ISS examination. Answers other than those made by black point pen in objective papers of ISS examination will not be evaluated, the Commission has informed candidates.

• Entry into the examination venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the examination, candidates have been informed.

