UPSC IES ISS Recruitment 2021: Registration begins at upsc.gov.in

UPSC IES ISS Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday invited online applications for the Indian Economic Service (IES)/Indian Statistical Service (ISS) on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for UPSC IES, ISS 2021 examination online at upsc.gov.in on or before April 27, 2021, until 6 pm. The online applications can be withdrawn from May 4 to 10, 202, till 6 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 26 vacancies, out of which, 15 vacancies are for Indian Economic Service, and 11 for Indian Statistical Service.

The commission will conduct the recruitment examination from July 16, 2021, onward, at various centres spread across the country.

A candidate applying for the position must possess a Bachelor's Degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subject or a Master's degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other Educational Institutes established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or a Foreign University approved by the Central Government from time to time.

